NJPW News: Wrestle Kingdom 14 Attendance, Night 1 Video Highlights, STARDOM Match Note

– As noted during today’s event, Wrestle Kingdom 14 Night 1 at the Tokyo Dome drew an announced attendance of 40,008 people. It was noted on Twitter by NJPW subreddit moderator EvanDeadlySinsW that Night 1 wasn’t an official sellout, but that was only because some extra outfield seats that were just opened up were still available.

NJPW only started selling the outfields seats earlier today due to the high demand for tickets. You can check out 411’s live results and coverage from the event at the above link. Wrestle Kingdom 14 continues tomorrow at the Tokyo Dome.

Wrestle Kingdom 14 Day 1 drew 40,008 attendees! Not a sellout, but only the outfield seats (that they started selling today due to demand) were the only ones left. That is, all the seats that were originally on sale did sell out. #NJWK14 — Evan (@EvanDeadlySinsW) January 4, 2020

– Mayu Iwatani and Risa Hoshiki were victorious in the STARDOM match at today’s event. It was a dark match that was held earlier during the show. They defeated Hana Kimura and Giulia in a tag team match. You can check out some photos of the match and the post-match press conference below.

New Japan Pro Wrestling

Wrestle Kingdom 14

January 4, 2020

◆Stardom Special Match

Mayu Iwatani & Arisa Hoshiki defeated Hana Kimura & Giulia.

Giulia mistakenly hit Hana with a Missile Dropkick, and Mayu pinned Hana after a SS Cutter, Dragon Suplex and Moonsault. pic.twitter.com/u9Q6jTcY0C — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) January 4, 2020

– The official NJPW World account released various highlights and clips from today’s event. You can check those out below. There’s also a video available for the post-match celebration and promo for Kazuchika Okada, who is greeted by Tetsuya Naito to set up their upcoming title vs. title match set for tomorrow.