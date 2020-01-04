wrestling / News
NJPW News: Wrestle Kingdom 14 Attendance, Night 1 Video Highlights, STARDOM Match Note
– As noted during today’s event, Wrestle Kingdom 14 Night 1 at the Tokyo Dome drew an announced attendance of 40,008 people. It was noted on Twitter by NJPW subreddit moderator EvanDeadlySinsW that Night 1 wasn’t an official sellout, but that was only because some extra outfield seats that were just opened up were still available.
NJPW only started selling the outfields seats earlier today due to the high demand for tickets. You can check out 411’s live results and coverage from the event at the above link. Wrestle Kingdom 14 continues tomorrow at the Tokyo Dome.
Wrestle Kingdom 14 Day 1 drew 40,008 attendees! Not a sellout, but only the outfield seats (that they started selling today due to demand) were the only ones left. That is, all the seats that were originally on sale did sell out. #NJWK14
— Evan (@EvanDeadlySinsW) January 4, 2020
– Mayu Iwatani and Risa Hoshiki were victorious in the STARDOM match at today’s event. It was a dark match that was held earlier during the show. They defeated Hana Kimura and Giulia in a tag team match. You can check out some photos of the match and the post-match press conference below.
Stardom in the house at Wrestle Kingdom 14!!!#Stardom #NJWK14 #njpw pic.twitter.com/Ae2sf5XvZB
— Jonathan Ridgway (@JonoridgeWres) January 4, 2020
Mayu Iwatani & Arisa Hoshiki defeated Hana Kimura & Giulia.
Giulia mistakenly hit Hana with a Missile Dropkick, and Mayu pinned Hana after a SS Cutter, Dragon Suplex and Moonsault. pic.twitter.com/u9Q6jTcY0C
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) January 4, 2020
– The official NJPW World account released various highlights and clips from today’s event. You can check those out below. There’s also a video available for the post-match celebration and promo for Kazuchika Okada, who is greeted by Tetsuya Naito to set up their upcoming title vs. title match set for tomorrow.
🦁Wrestle Kingdom in Tokyo Dome🏟
OPENING MATCH-2🤼♂️‼️@GBH_makabe.Tomoaki Honma.@tsuji_njpw & @YuyaUemura_njpw 🆚 @HenareNZ.@Karl_Fredericks.Clark Connors & @AlexCoughlin93‼️
Watch #njwk14 NOW on https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP #njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/29k4U2LOhk
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 4, 2020
🦁Wrestle Kingdom in Tokyo Dome🏟
OPENING MATCH-3🤼♂️‼️@TENZAN323 & @cozy_lariat 🆚 @nobitokun & @nagata769‼️
Watch #njwk14 NOW on https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP #njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/vjbiWfNphS
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 4, 2020
🦁Wrestle Kingdom in Tokyo Dome🏟
JYUSHIN THUNDER LIGER RETIREMENT MATCH Ⅰ🤼♂️‼️@Liger_NJPW.@dragondradition.@the_greatsasuke & Tiger Mask🆚Naoki Sano.Shinjiro Ootani.Tatsuhito Takaiwa &@taguchiryusuke‼️
Watch #njwk14 NOW on https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP #njpw #njpwworld #ThankYouLiger pic.twitter.com/gvWmWbi4v8
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 4, 2020
🦁Wrestle Kingdom in Tokyo Dome🏟
3RD MATCH SPECIAL 8-MAN TAG MATCH🤼♂️‼️ @510njpw.Tomohiro Ishii.@YTR_CHAOS & @YOSHIHASHICHAOS 🆚 @KENTAG2S.@TOKSFALE. @realchaseowens & Yujiro Takahashi‼️
Watch #njwk14 NOW on https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP #njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/ZlxpeaQNzi
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 4, 2020
🦁Wrestle Kingdom in Tokyo Dome🏟
5TH MATCH IWGP US HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP/ TEXAS DEATH MATCH🤼♂️‼️ @LanceHoyt (7TH CHAMPION) 🆚 @JonMoxley (CHALLENGER)‼️
Watch #njwk14 NOW on https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP #njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/jHTgjTEldZ
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 4, 2020
🦁Wrestle Kingdom in Tokyo Dome🏟
7TH MATCH IWGP INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP🤼♂️‼️ @JayWhiteNZ(23RD CHAMPION) 🆚 @s_d_naito(CHALLENGER)‼️
Watch #njwk14 NOW on https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP #njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/nS1pwqRg7i
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 4, 2020
🦁Wrestle Kingdom in Tokyo Dome🏟
8TH MATCH IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP🤼♂️‼️ @rainmakerXokada(69TH CHAMPION) 🆚 @s_d_naito(CHALLENGER/G1 CLIMAX 29 WINNER)‼️
Watch #njwk14 NOW on https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP #njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/ktfclyOyKc
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 4, 2020
🦁Wrestle Kingdom in Tokyo Dome🏟
8TH MATCH IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP🤼♂️‼️ @rainmakerXokada(69TH CHAMPION) 🆚 @s_d_naito(CHALLENGER/G1 CLIMAX 29 WINNER)‼️
Watch #njwk14 NOW on https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP #njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/BZ60oIsTQo
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 4, 2020
