NJPW Officials Rumored to be Upset About News Leaking of US Tapings Happening in Large Blocks

– It was reported earlier this year by Fightful had months of content taped and ready to go for NJPW Strong in the US. However, according to a new report from Fightful Select, company officials weren’t happy about this news being reported. As a result, wrestlers were asked not to reveal anything else about the TV taping process.

Fightful later reached out to another person who is involved with the NJPW Strong TV tapings. The source noted that they do not see anything wrong with revealing the tapings happen in mass blocks, due to the current nature of the world during the global pandemic and people having to work around it.

The previous report indicated that Danny Limelight had filmed around 15 matches for Strong, which was enough to have him featured on the show through the end of the year. Rocky Romero reportedly brought in wrestlers for the tapings.