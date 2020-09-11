wrestling / News

NJPW Has Months of Content Ready For USA Brand

September 11, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
New Japan Pro Wrestling of America

Fightful reports that several wrestlers working for New Japan USA have several matches filmed already. Danny Limelight said he’s filmed fifteen matches, which could keep him on NJPW Strong through the end of the year.

Rocky Romero has been responsible for bringing in wrestlers for the shows, and Limelight added that his match with TJP is likely what got him his job.

