NJPW Has Months of Content Ready For USA Brand
September 11, 2020 | Posted by
Fightful reports that several wrestlers working for New Japan USA have several matches filmed already. Danny Limelight said he’s filmed fifteen matches, which could keep him on NJPW Strong through the end of the year.
Rocky Romero has been responsible for bringing in wrestlers for the shows, and Limelight added that his match with TJP is likely what got him his job.
