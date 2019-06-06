wrestling / News

NJPW Reveals Full Lineup For Dominion This Sunday

June 6, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Dominion Kota Ibushi

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the full lineup for Sunday’s Dominion event, which will be available on NJPW World, as well as live on FITE for $29.99. It begins at 3 AM ET.

*IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Chris Jericho.

*IWGP Intercontinental Champion Kota Ibushi vs. Tetsuya Naito.

*Never Openweight Champion Taichi vs. Tomohiro Ishii.

*IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay vs. Dragon Lee.

*IWGP Tag Team Champions The Guerrillas of Destiny vs. EVIL and SANADA.

*Chase Owens & Jay White & Taiji Ishimori vs. Juice Robinson & Hiroshi Tanahashi & Rysuke Taguchi.

*Jushin Liger & YOSHI-HASHI vs. Minoru Suzuki & Zack Sabre Jr.

*Satoshi Kojima vs. Shingo Takagi.

*Jon Moxley vs. Shoto Umino.

