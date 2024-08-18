wrestling / News

NJPW Royal Quest IV Announced For October In London

August 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Royal Quest IV Image Credit: NJPW

NJPW Royal Quest IV has a date and location. NJPW announced at the G1 Climax 34 finals on Sunday that this year’s Royal Quest will go down on October 20th in London at the Crystal Palace National Sports Centre. A pre-sale will kick off on August 26 for those signed up to NJPW’s UK website.

You can see the announcement video below:

