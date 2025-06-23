wrestling / News
NJPW Soul Night Five Results: Callum Newman and Drilla Maloney Advance To G-1 Climax
NJPW held the fifth night of their Soul tour today at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Both Callum Newman and Drilla Maloney won their respective Play-In matches to advance to the G-1 Climax tournament. Maloney will be in B Block while Newman is set for A Block. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Tatsuya Matsumoto vs. Zane Jay went to a Time Limit Draw
* Masatora Yasuda def. Daiki Nagai
* House Of Torture (DOUKI, Ren Narita, SHO, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Yujiro Takahashi) def. Katsuya Murashima, Master Wato, Shoma Kato, Toru Yano & YOH by DQ
* House Of Torture (Chase Owens, Don Fale, EVIL & SANADA) def. Great Bash Heel (Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma), Tiger Mask & YOSHI-HASHI
* Ryusuke Taguchi & Yuya Uemura def. United Empire (Great-O-Khan & Jakob Austin Young)
* BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Gabe Kidd & Taiji Ishimori) (w/ Gedo) def. Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jado
* Hirooki Goto, Oleg Boltin & Shota Umino def. TMDK (Hartley Jackson, Ryohei Oiwa & Zack Sabre Jr.)
* G1 Climax 35 Block B Play-In: Drilla Moloney def. Tomohiro Ishii
* G1 Climax 35 Block A Play-In: Callum Newman def. Taichi
