NJPW Strong Style Evolved Set For December

NJPW Strong Style Evolved has been announced as taking place in mid-December. NJPW announced on Friday that the show is set to take place on December 15th in Long Beach, California.

The announcement reads:

Strong Style Evolved hits Walter Pyramid December 15!

It’s been an explosive 2024 for NJPW, including in the United States. From San Jose to Chicago, DC to Ontario, there have been memorable moments across the States this year, and we’ll have plenty more in the last American NJPW card of the year!

Strong Style Evolved hits Walter Pyramid on December 15 in New Japan’s first event at the venue since the spring of 2023. With the card taking place just three weeks before Wrestle Kingdom 19, and Wrestle Dynasty in the Tokyo Dome January 4 and 5, there is sure to be a lot of attention on Long Beach, and not just from NJPW wrestlers. What will happen when Strong Style Evolves this December?