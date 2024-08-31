NJPW STRONG Tag Team Championship Match Set for Royal Quest IV

The NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championships will be on the line at Royal Quest IV in October. Hiroshi Tanahashi And Tomohiro Ishii defeated Bad Dude Tito & Robbie Eagles and Grizzled Young Veterans at NJPW Capital Collision to earn a shot at the Tag Team Championships, with Tanahashi pinning Tito following a High Fly Flow.

Tanahashi and Ishii will face Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls, who retained the titles with a win over Hechicero and Virus later in the show. Royal Quest IV takes place on October 20th in London.