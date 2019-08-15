wrestling / News
Various News: NJPW Waiting For Right Time To Bring Back Hiromu Takahashi, This Week’s WWE Network Hidden Gems, NXT and NXT UK Highlights
– According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Hiromu Takahashi is ready to return to NJPW, the company is simply waiting for the right time to do so. Gedo is reportedly hoping to write his return in a way that ties it into a big event for maximum impact.
– This week’s Hidden Gems on the WWE Network includes a 3/17/84 Mid-Atlantic Wrestling event from Jim Crockett Promotions, which is called Boogie Jam 1984. It includes the following matches:
*NWA World Champion Ric Flair vs. Ricky Steamboat
*Dory Funk Jr. vs. Tully Blanchard.
*Ernie Ladd vs. Rufus R. Jones.
*Bob Orton Jr. and Don Kernodle vs. Mark Youngblood and Wahoo McDaniel.
*Angelo Mosca Sr., Angelo Mosca Jr., and Junkyard Dog vs. The Great Kabuki, Ivan Koloff, and Gary Hart.
*NWA United States Heavyweight Champion Dick Slater vs. Greg Valentine.
*Hair vs. Mask: The Assassin #2 vs. Jimmy Valiant.
– Here are video highlights from last night’s NXT and NXT UK:
