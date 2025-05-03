– NJPW held Wrestling Dontaku 2025 earlier today at the Fukuoka Convention Center in Fukuoka, Japan. The event had an announced attendance of 2,903 people. In the Dogpound Cage Match main event, The Bullet Club War Dogs beat The House of Torture, with the loser having to leave the Bullet Club. Below are some results from New Japan’s website:

* Katsuya Murashima beat Daiki Nagai at 8:40.

* Master Wato, Oleg Boltin, Toru Yano & YOH defeated TMDK (Hartley Jackson, Kosei Fujita, Robbie Eagles & Ryohei Oiwa) at 8:03.

* Just 4 Guys (Taichi, TAKA Michinoku & Yuya Uemura) & Tomohiro Ishii beat Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Tetsuya Naito & Yota Tsuji) at 9:03.

* Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) & Ryusuke Taguchi beat The United Empire (Callum Newman, Great-O-Khan & Jakob Austin Young) at 10:43.

* NJPW World Television Title Match: El Phantasmo (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita ended in a Time Limit Draw at 15 minutes.

* Zack Sabre Jr. beat Hiroshi Tanahashi at 13:07.

* Shingo Takagi defeated Shota Umino at 15:07.

* Loser Leaves The Bullet Club Dogpound Cage Match: The Bullet Club War Dogs (Clark Connors, David Finlay, Drilla Moloney, Gabe Kidd & Taiji Ishimori) defeated The House Of Torture (EVIL, Ren Narita, SANADA, SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) at 26:17.











