NJPW Wrestling Hizen no Kuni 4.29.25: New Champs Crowned

– New Japan Pro Wrestling held its NJPW Wrestling Hizen no Kuni event earlier today in Hinode Saga-city, Japan at the SAGA Arena. Multiple titles changed hands, as El Phantasmo beat The Great-O-Khan to regain the NJPW World TV Title. Great-O-Khan beat ELP to win the title back at Sakura Genesis before ELP won it back earlier today. This marks ELP’s second reign with the belt.

Also, Master Wato & YOH beat Ichiban Sweet Boys (Kosei Fujita & Robbie Eagles) to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team titles. Eagles and Fujita previously won the tag titles at Wrestle Kingdom 19. This ends their title run at 115 days. Below are some results, per New Japan’s website

* Hiroshi Tanahashi beat Masatora Yasuda

* TMDK (Hartley Jackson, Ryohei Oiwa & Zack Sabre Jr.) beat Katsuya Murashima, Oleg Boltin & Toru Yano

* Just 4 Guys (Taichi, TAKA Michinoku & Yuya Uemura), Shota Umino & Tomohiro Ishii beat Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & Yota Tsuji)

* BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Clark Connors, David Finlay, Drilla Moloney, Gabe Kidd & Taiji Ishimori) vs. House Of Torture (EVIL, Ren Narita, SANADA, SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) ended in a no contest

* The United Empire (Callum Newman, Francesco Akira & Jakob Austin Young) defeated Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) & Ryusuke Taguchi

* NJPW World Television Championship: El Phantasmo beat The Great-O-Khan (c) to win the title.

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships: Master Wato & YOH beat Ichiban Sweet Boys (Kosei Fujita & Robbie Eagles) (c) to win the titles.

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: El Desperado (c) beat Templario to retain the title.

Highlights and backstage interview clips from today’s NJPW Wrestling Hizen No Kuni event are also avalable below:











