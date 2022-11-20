wrestling / News
NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over Results 11.20.22: Inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion Crowned
NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over took place on Sunday morning, with the first-ever IWGP Women’s Champion crowned and more. You can see the full results from the show, which took place in Tokyo at the Ariake Arena, below courtesy of Fightful:
* Clark Connors, Alex Coughlin, Gabriel Kidd & Kevin Knight defeated Oskar Leube, Yuto Nakashima, Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita
* STARDOM Ranbo: MIRAI defeated Ami Sourei, Saya Iida, Natsuko Tora, Hanan, Hina, Rina, Hazuki, Koguma, Momo Kohgo, Waka Tsukiyama, Saki Kashima, Ruaka, Miyu Amasaki, and Super Strong Stardom Machine
* Lio Rush, YOH, Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI defeated EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo
* Saya Kamitani, AZM & Lady C defeated Thekla, Himeka & Mai Sakurai
* Giulia & Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Syuri & Tom Lawlor
* Tam Nakano, Natsupoi, Taichi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated Starlight Kid, Momo Watanabe, El Desperado & DOUKI
* Utami Hayashishita & Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Maika & Hirooki Goto
* Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis, TJP, Francesco Akira & Gideon Grey defeated Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, SANADA, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI
* Kazuchika Okada, The Great Muta & Toru Yano defeated Jeff Cobb, Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan
* IWGP United States Championship Match: Will Ospreay defeated Shota Umino
* IWGP Women’s Championship Match: KAIRI defeated Mayu Iwatani. Tam Nakano challenged KAIRI to a match for the title at Wrestle Kingdom 17.
.@WillOspreay "HAYABUSA!!!!!"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#NJPWxSTARDOM #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/7K8hFHkTDL
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) November 20, 2022
ぶん投げてやったわ!!!!!!!
#NJPWxSTARDOM #STARDOM
#njpw pic.twitter.com/xmg4HY7EUm
— 舞華 (@_Maika0324) November 20, 2022
KAIRI is the first-ever IWGP Women's Champion!!
History has been made. #NJPWxSTARDOM pic.twitter.com/PJHVZXEEXl
— Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) November 20, 2022
Congratulations to the first ever IWGP Women's Champion, KAIRI!
Order the #NJPWxSTARDOM replay now!https://t.co/PrwEF0wGqG pic.twitter.com/7OdxgL50Xd
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 20, 2022
