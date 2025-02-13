Note On Deadline For WWE, Vince McMahon & John Laurinaitis To Respond To Janel Grant’s Amended Lawsuit

A new report has a couple of notes on the lawsuit Janel Grant has filed against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis. As reported on January 31st, Grant filed an amended lawsuit against the three parties in regards to her allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault and more. PWInsider reports that the defendants have until February 21st to file their responses to the amdended lawsuit.

The report reiterates what was already largely known in that the ending of the federal grant jury into whether McMahon broke the law by hiding claims of sexual misconduct against two former employees has no ripple effect on Grant’s lawsuit. The grand jury appeared to be looking specifically at the covering up of the misconduct claims and not the claims themselves.