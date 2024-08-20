– Fightful Select reports that Jose the Assistant was backstage at last Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown in Orlando, Florida. Jose lives in the area and was reportedly there for the duration of the show.

It’s said that he arrived and left the show with WWE Speed Champion, Andrade, who was in action on SmackDown against Carmelo Hayes in a losing effort. Additionally, he was reportedly in attendance at a recent set of TNA Impact TV tapings.

– According to Fightful Select, WWE is reportedly still not planning to use any supernatural elements for the Wyatt Sicks.