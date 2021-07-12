WWE News: Note On Mia Yim and Shane Thorne’s Ring Names, Pic of Smackdown Trucks On the Road

– Mia Yim and Shane Thorne have shed the last vestiges of their RETRIBUTION gimmicks in their ring names, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that as of now, Yim and Thorne will be going back to their previous ring names and dropping RECKONING and SLAPJACK.

Yim and Thorne have been off WWE TV since RETRIBUTION broke up back in March.

– TJRWrestling’s John Canton shared a photo of the WWE production trucks arriving in Houston to prepare for the first Smackdown on the road since the pandemic, which takes place this weekend. You can see it below: