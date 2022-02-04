Note On Attendance, Google Interest, Peacock Viewing of This Year’s WWE Royal Rumble

As previously reported, WWE announced an attendance of 44,310 for this past Saturday’s Royal Rumble event in St. Louis. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the number was actually 39,417, with over 35,000 paid. The event happened at the Dome at America’s Center. It was the second-largest gate in the history of the show, behind the 2017 edition in San Antonio. It also had the largest merchandise sales in the history of the Rumble.

It was also a success on Peacock, as it was the most viewed live event on that service. More people watched the Rumble live than both nights of last year’s Wrestlemania.

Finally, the show had one million Google searches, the best for any WWE event since 2019. It was half the interest level of the UFC show the night before.