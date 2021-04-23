Note On Backstage Reaction To Mark Carrano Firing In WWE, How Carrano Dealt With Talent

As previously reported, WWE has reportedly released longtime employee Mark Carrano as part of the trash bag incident involving recently released talent Mickie James. Fightful Select has more details on the backstage reaction to Carrano’s release.

According to Fightful, having talked to over a dozen former WWE talents, the reaction was “unanimously in favor” of Carrano being fired by the company. Some of the talents reportedly sent a simple “fuck Mark Carrano” response regarding him being let go, while others offered more elaborate explanations on the matter.

Fightful notes that multiple former wrestlers referred to Carrano as a “snake”, though one did mention believing that he was a good guy deep down who had simply let the power of his role get to him.

Additionally, Fightful reports that one longtime WWE name believes that Carrano could return the company eventually because he knows “where too many bodies are buried.” The same person told Fightful that the trash bag incident could’ve been WWE’s perfect out for releasing Carrano after the recent talent relations shakeup.

As for other talent’s opinion of Carrano, there was reportedly a range of “disliking Carrano to loathing him” within the company. However, it’s worth noting that the report mentions that those who discussed his firing admitted he may have been the scapegoat for the trash bag situation, even if it was considered normal procedure for how he handles departures.

Carrano’s power reportedly had been “neutered” as of late, though one current talent expressed that the issues with Carrano were similar to those in WWE office positions in general. Fightful notes that Carrano’s job was viewed as “lose-lose” by talent and that him being a “fall guy” was reiterated by those currently working in the company.

The report does also state that Carrano pushed for WWE increasing pay for its referees, which was not something others in his role had pushed for previously.