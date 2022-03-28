Note On If WWE Believes The Rock Will Be Available For Wrestlemania 39

During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that at this time, the plans is still to have The Rock come in for a match with Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 38 in Los Angeles.

The belief backstage is that The Rock wants to do the match, and it would likely be the main event. The issue is that Rock’s busy schedule, which could derail everything. But WWE believes that Rock won’t back out because he “really wants it” and “time is running out” on him being able to do the match. “Nothing has changed”, according to Meltzer, and Rock vs. Reigns is still the plan.