Note On Kofi Kingston & Mustafa Ali’s WWE Status

As previously noted, both Kofi Kingston and Mustafa Ali welcomed newborns this week, with both WWE superstars celebrating the birth of their third child. Fightful Select has details on both being granted time off from the company.

According to Fightful, Ali’s absence from recent episodes of SmackDown was planned, as he had asked for a “couple of weeks off” a while back for paternity leave which was approved by WWE.

Fightful also notes that Ali was originally slated to be involved in the co-branded battle royal at Survivor Series, but the company decided it had enough superstars for it and thus extended his paternity leave.

Additionally, the report states that Kingston is also on approved paternity leave, though there are no specifics on when he could return to WWE television.