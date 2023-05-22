wrestling / News
Note On Original Plan For STRONG Women’s Title At NJPW Resurgence
May 22, 2023 | Posted by
As previously reported, Mercedes Mone suffered what is believed to be a broken ankle at NJPW Resurgence last night. Willow Nightingale defeated Mone and won the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship.
However, PWInsider reports that the original plan was for Mone to win the title. An audible was called after she broke her ankle to give Willow the belt.
