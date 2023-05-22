wrestling / News

Note On Original Plan For STRONG Women’s Title At NJPW Resurgence

May 22, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Resurgence Image Credit: NJPW

As previously reported, Mercedes Mone suffered what is believed to be a broken ankle at NJPW Resurgence last night. Willow Nightingale defeated Mone and won the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship.

However, PWInsider reports that the original plan was for Mone to win the title. An audible was called after she broke her ankle to give Willow the belt.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading