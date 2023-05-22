wrestling / News

Update On Mercedes Mone After Injury At NJPW Resurgence, Mone Comments

May 22, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mercedes Mone NJPW Wrestling Kingdom 17, Kenny Omega Image Credit: NJPW

In a post on Twitter, Mercedes Mone confirmed that she suffered an injury at NJPW Resurgence last night. The injury is believed to have happened when Mone fell from the top rope. Mone did not confirm what the injury was, but posted a video of herself in the hospital.

She wrote: “WRESTLING!!!! Phew, not how I dreamed for tonight to go. I’m so sorry and I love you guys so much. I’m gonna heal and be back better than ever.

PWInsider reports that the word backstage is that Mone suffered a broken ankle. That usually takes a minimum of 6-8 weeks to heal.

