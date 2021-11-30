Note On Possible Storyline Plans For Edge vs. The Miz, Edge’s Reference To John Morrison On WWE Raw

Several WWE superstars made their returns on Monday’s edition of Raw, with Edge making his return before being confronted by The Miz and Maryse. Mike Johnson of PWInsider has details on Maryse’s on-screen status moving forward and possible plans for the storyline.

According to Johnson, Maryse’s appearance was “not a one-time deal” and that there is already talk of “potentially” adding Beth Phoenix to the program at some point in the future.

Johnson also notes that in regard to Edge’s promo reference to John Morrison’s release, WWE sources stated that Edge would have creative freedom with his promos and thus likely came up with the lines himself to add more realism to his feud with Miz, rather than it being given to him by WWE creative.

Raw marked Edge’s first appearance since WWE Crown Jewel, while Miz last competed in August after taking a hiatus due to his Dancing With the Stars appearance.