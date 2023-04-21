Note on Possible Venue For CM Punk’s AEW Return

It was previously reported that AEW is tentatively planning to bring back CM Punk sometime in June. While AEW has not announced the event yet, it’s believed that a new show called Collision will debut on June 17 in Chicago, which will feature Punk.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that event will be held at the United Center, which is also the location that hosted Punk’s debut back in 2021. At this time, nothing is finalized, but the building is booked. It will be announced when the Punk deal and deal with WBD for the new show are done. With the building already booked, it’s likely the TV deal is done or close to it. The show will likely have a special name and theme that has yet to be decided. A similar thing happened with Punk’s debut, as it was an early episode of Rampage called ‘The First Dance.’

It was noted the decision to bring Punk back was made “many weeks ago”, although there was an issue two weeks ago that was eventually worked out.

There were conflicting stories from sources about whether WBD wanted Punk back as part of the new show or not. One person outside the company saw “correspondence” which suggested that WBD wanted him back and that he was “extremely important” for the Collision deal.