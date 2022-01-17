Note On Recent Departures Of Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku From MLW

As previously reported, the Violence is Forever team of Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku recently exited MLW in what was announced as a “mutual parting of ways” between the parties. Fightful Select has more details on what led to their departures from the company.

According to Fightful, MLW creatively “didn’t have anything” for Garrini and Ku after Tom Lawlor exited the company last November. Garrini and Ku reportedly approached MLW to request their releases and though it wasn’t actually effective until January, their releases were agreed to in late December.

Fightful notes that the agreement was indeed a mutual decision and that there doesn’t appear to be any bad blood between the parties involved.

Garrini and Ku were on exclusive pay-per-appearance deals with the company.