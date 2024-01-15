Note On Recent WWE Raw & Smackdown Segments Using Different Styles

A new report has details on WWE’s new production elements being used in promos on Raw and Smackdown. Last week’s episodes of the main roster shows featured segments with different styles than WWE has generally used, with a Chelsea Green & Piper Niven confrontation of Kayden Carter and Katana Chance at a club on Raw as well as Butch and Tyler Bate at a coffee shop on Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that these segments, which had more of an elements used in NXT, are the result of changes made since Kevin Dunn exited the company.

According to the report, sources have indicated that Triple H had Jeremy Borash assemble a team in NXT for the past few years away from Dunn’s purview. Triple H is said to have been pleased with how those elements played out and that with Dunn now having exited the company, the door is open to potentially use them more on the main roster shows.

Several people who have worked on the segments have been very positive about the new process and having the freedom to do them, with one source noting that when Dunn was in charge the segment would have most likely cut away to several different things. The new method allows the characters to breath more. Both segments were generally received well in the company.