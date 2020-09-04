Note On The Status of Daniel Bryan, Why He’s Missed TV For Months

Daniel Bryan has been missing from WWE TV for months, with his only appearances being via Zoom calls. He hasn’t made an in-person appearance in Orlando since June. He wrestled for the Intercontinental title against AJ Styles, and then appeared in segments to set up a match between Styles and Drew Gulak. That match was postponed due to Styles testing positive for COVID-19.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Styles had been in a segment with Bryan and Renee Young at the time, and all three were then removed from television. Styles and Young tested positive. There’s no word on if Bryan did as well, but he has not returned to television. Although it should be noted he has taped things for Smackdown since and is now part of the creative team.

His wife Brie Bella was also in the later stages of her pregnancy, so he likely stayed away from Orlando just to be safe. Brie gave birth a month ago to a healthy baby boy named Buddy. She had reportedly been concerned about him working with his weakened immune system. It remains to be seen when Bryan will make his TV return.