Update On When AJ Styles Tested Positive For COVID-19

As we reported yesterday, AJ Styles announced on his Twitch stream that he tested positive for COVID-19 nearly a month ago. He said he only showed mild symptoms but that he considered himself one of the lucky ones.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Styles tested positive back in June when WWE had an outbreak among the wrestlers and staff. It was during that same period that Renee Young, Adam Pearce and others also tested positive.

Styles missed several weeks at the time and his planned Intercontinental title match with Drew Gulak was pushed back. He had been in a segment with Young and Daniel Bryan one week, and the next they were all removed from television.