wrestling / News
Update On When AJ Styles Tested Positive For COVID-19
September 4, 2020 | Posted by
As we reported yesterday, AJ Styles announced on his Twitch stream that he tested positive for COVID-19 nearly a month ago. He said he only showed mild symptoms but that he considered himself one of the lucky ones.
According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Styles tested positive back in June when WWE had an outbreak among the wrestlers and staff. It was during that same period that Renee Young, Adam Pearce and others also tested positive.
Styles missed several weeks at the time and his planned Intercontinental title match with Drew Gulak was pushed back. He had been in a segment with Young and Daniel Bryan one week, and the next they were all removed from television.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on NXT TakeOver Events for Rest of 2020
- Matt Cardona Loved His Time in WWE, Currently Doesn’t Want to Go Back
- Renee Young Discusses If She Has Had Any Talks With AEW Yet, Her WWE Non-Compete Clause
- Eric Bischoff On WWE’s Struggle With Consistent Storytelling, Importance Of Telling Stories In Wrestling, Why Steve Austin-Vince McMahon Story Worked