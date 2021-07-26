Note On Upcoming Plans For Chase Owens In NJPW

During yesterday’s NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam at the Tokyo Dome, Chase Owens won the New Japan Ranbo to become the new holder of the KOPW trophy, last eliminating former champion Toru Yano.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, this is the start of a big push to make Owens a ‘credible’ wrestler in the company. It was noted that he will be in the G1 and will have a decent run in the match. NJPW has yet to officially announced the participants of this year’s tournament.