wrestling / News
Note on Who Put Together Kenny Omega vs. El Hijo del Vikingo From Last Week’s AEW Dynamite
March 31, 2023 | Posted by
It was previously reported that Christopher Daniels was the producer for Kenny Omega vs. El Hijo del Vikingo for last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that this isn’t entirely accurate, as it was Omega himself that put the match together. However, Daniels was the technical producer and handled camera angles and time cues given to both men during the match.
