Note On Why WWE Never Offered Tessa Blanchard A Development Deal

There was a lot of controversy surrounding Tessa Blanchard over the weekend, as several female wrestlers called her out for using a racial slur and bullying. That didn’t stop her from winning the Impact World title at last night’s Hard to Kill event, however. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that Impact knew what they were getting with Tessa when they initially signed her.

There had been rumors at the time that she was difficult to work with or had an attitude issue. According to Meltzer, everyone in Impact knew about the stories and her history, but this left her easy to sign from the independents. He added that WWE didn’t sign her to a developmental deal because of “attitude issues,” which followed her appearance in the 2018 Mae Young Classic.

It was also noted that Impact EVPs Don Callis and Scott D’Amore do not plan on letting her past affect Impact’s business. This of course was proven last night, when they went ahead with giving her their top title.