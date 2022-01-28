Note On WWE Calling Jeff Hardy About A Return, Hardy’s Difficulty Getting His Drug Test Results From The Company

Jeff Hardy was released from WWE in December, after he reportedly turned down the company’s offer of rehab. The offer was made after Hardy left in the middle of a match at a live event, but his brother Matt denied that he had a relapse. Hardy is currently waiting out his 90-day non-compete clause, which expires March 9. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that John Laurinaitis called Hardy a few weeks ago about a return, which would have included being inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2022. Hardy turned them down.

Hardy also asked for his drug test results from WWE, as he knew he wasn’t going to test positive. It took WWE six weeks to finally get the results back to Hardy and his wife.

It’s believed they made him an offer because they do not want him in AEW. The concern is that a reunited Hardy Boyz in the company would get some buzz, particularly with programs with some of the teams in the company like the Young Bucks. AEW cannot make an offer to him until after his non-compete expires. The general belief is that if he doesn’t return to WWE, then he will likely join his brother in AEW.