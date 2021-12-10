More Details On Release of Jeff Hardy, Including When He Will Be A Free Agent

As previously reported, Jeff Hardy has been released from the WWE following an incident over the weekend, which led to WWE sending him home from their live tour. Hardy left a six-man tag match before it was over, disappearing in the crowd. He was replaced by Rey Mysterio the next night.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Hardy was given the standard ninety-day non-compete clause in his contract that all main roster releases get. He will be a free agent after March 9, 2022 and will be paid until then.

It was also noted that when WWE was offered rehab by the company prior to his release, he was “fully aware” WWE would have to “take action” if he refused. The decision was then made to let him go from the company instead of suspend him.