wrestling / News
Note On WWE’s Recent Writer Hiring, Writing Team Said To Be Upset
March 12, 2021 | Posted by
It was reported yesterday that WWE hired a new lead writer named Mike Heller, and Heller’s Linked In account states he joined last month. This news was initially reported by Ringside News and confirmed by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
Andrea Listenberger recently quit the company after joining back in December 2019. Heller will work with Ed Koskey and Ryan Callahan as the head writers. He was hired by Christine Lubrano.
Many of the writers are said to be very upset because because WWE told them there was no money for raises, promotions or bonuses but they made a new hiring. The writers did get $3,000 worth of stock but that needs to vest before it can be sold.
