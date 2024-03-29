Note on Plans For Blood Use In WWE Going Forward

On this past Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, The Rock assaulted Cody Rhodes at the end of the show, busting him open. It was the first time in a while that WWE used blood, especially with someone blading. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has no plans to make blood use a regular part of programming, as it will continue to be used “very rarely.” It was said WWE isn’t planning to take an AEW-like approach, where blood is featured more prominently.

Vince McMahon in particular used to be against blood in recent years, and this is another sign that the thinking during Vince’s time is over.

The Rock was said to be given more leeway and was allowed to use it for his angle since he is one of the company’s top stars. This would apply to language as well, as Rock will “get to do pretty much what he wants.” However, as he continues to get away with more, it’s likely that at least other top stars will also be able to do more.