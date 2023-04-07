Notes and Possible Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

Fightful Select has several notes and possible spoilers for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. As noted, the advertised lineup includes:

* Sami Zayn vs. Jey Uso

* Imperium vs. The Brawling Brutes

* Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar vs. Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest

* Triple H to appear

* Rhea Ripley to appear

– There are ‘very important people’ in the company who have no idea if Vince McMahon will be at tonight’s event. ‘Higher ups’ in the company believe the show will be back to the Triple H style of booking.

– There are no creative plans for Randy Orton at this time. As noted, he’s not believed to be back any time soon.

– There will be a stretcher angle on tonight’s episode.

– Creative was said to be done last night, as notes were sent 24 hours before the show.