Notes on Dominic Garrini & Gino Medina’s MLW Contract Statuses

A new report has some details on some MLW stars’ contract statuses including Dominic Garrini and Gino Medina. MLW reports that several MLW stars signed multi-year contracts in 2019 and that includes Garrini and Medina. The outlet has confirmed that Garrini’s deal is a three-year deal, which means that he has a year remaining, while Medina is “still with MLW for at least a bit.”

The site also adds that Zheda Zhang, who signed at around the same time, is no longer with the company and hasn’t been for some time. Zhang is said to have left MLW on good terms and has been working some shows for other companies including Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport and a couple of matches on AEW Dark.