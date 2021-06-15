Notes on Early WWE SummerSlam 2021 Ticket Presales, Current Allegiant Stadium Capacity

– During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported some details on the early ticket presale for WWE SummerSlam 2021, along with the event’s expected capacity. As previously reported, the seating layout for the show has seating for about half the arena, which can hold about 65,000 people at full capacity.

According to Meltzer, Allegiant Stadium’s current setup can hold a capacity of just over 41,000 people. While it’s unknown exactly how many tickets WWE sold with the presale due to the unknown number of tickets were put on sale, Meltzer stated that WWE sold “a lot” of tickets during the pre-sale, which started yesterday.

Additionally, it’s unknown exactly how many tickets will be available the general public on Friday. Meltzer noted that that there will be about 5,000, or potentially more, comps due to the Vegas market, and there’s also expected to be some casino buys for the ticket. Thousands of people reportedly queued online at the start of the day to purchase tickets for the event. While it wasn’t a record number, it was likely the largest amount of people queueing to order tickets online for a WWE event, other than WrestleMania, since the start of the pandemic.

Tickets for the event will officially go on sale on Friday, June 18. SummerSlam 2021 is slated for Saturday, August 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.