Notes on Expected Attendance for NXT TakeOver: In Your House

– As previously reported, this weekend’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 card is slated to have the biggest live audience at the Capitol Wrestling Center/WWE Performance Center since before the pandemic and capacity restrictions went into effect. On today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer shared an estimated number of the attendance for Sunday’s show.

According to Meltzer, WWE will allow about 300 fans in for the event. Previously, it was said to be about 80 people for NXT shows at the CWC. Additionally, Meltzer stated that WWE is not allowing any attendees to drive or park at the WWE Performance Center. Instead, attendees were reportedly instructed to park at Full Sail University, and then WWE will transport them by bus to the WWE PC. Also, there will reportedly be no COVID-19 mask requirements for attendees at this show.

NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 is being held tomorrow. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.