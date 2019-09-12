Notes on How AEW Tickets Sales Are Doing Compared To WWE In Same Markets

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some notes on AEW ticket sales in the Charlotte and Baltimore markets and how they are doing in comparison to recent WWE sales in the same areas. Tickets for an episode of AEW on TNT in Charlotte and AEW Full Gear both went on sale last Friday. In the first hour, 2,500 tickets were sold for Charlotte while 4,500 tickets were sold for Baltimore at the Royal Farms Arena. After the first day, Baltimore was sold up to 65% capacity, just ahead of what last week’s RAW did in the same building. AEW is also opening up more sections as they sell in front of the camera first and those tickets have all sold.

Obviously Full Gear has not sold out yet, which is a change as Double or Nothing and All Out sold out within the first hour. There are 920 tickets on Stubhub, a lower than usual number, with a $30 price to get in. Charlotte has a higher price of $48. Tapings in DC ($6.12) and Philadelphia ($11) have much lower secondary market prices. Charlotte likely won’t do the same business that WWE will do in the same market, although WWE is in a different building for Clash of Champions this weekend.

The numbers appear to show that “a WWE PPV beats an AEW TV, and an AEW PPV beats a WWE TV, that an AEW TV and Raw are close.” Baltimore is the second time in five weeks for AEW in the same market with their October 2 in DC, and WWE was just there last week. DC is expected to get around 14,000.