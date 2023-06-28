Notes on Upcoming WOW – Women of Wrestling TV Tapings

– As previously reported, WOW – Women of Wrestling was recently greenlit for another season. Tickets are now on sale for the upcoming August TV tapings. PWInsider reports that former NXT Superstar Santana Garrett is returning to WOW for the upcoming August tapings.

Additionally, PWInsider notes that the upcoming TV taping will feature more of the current WOW Superheroes, including WOW Champion Penelope Pink, The Beast, Kandi Crush, The Tonga Twins, Coach Campanelli, Randi Rah Rah, and more. The August TV tapings will return to The Belasco Theater in Los Angeles, California.