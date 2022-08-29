NWA 74 Night Two Results: Trevor Murdoch Defends World Title, CYN Attacks Thom Latimer, More

Night two of NWA 74 took place on Sunday, with Trevor Murdoch defending his Worlds Heavyweight Title and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Cageside Seats:

Pre-show

* Submission Match: Doug Williams & Rhett Titus fought to a time limit draw.

* Angelina Love defeated Taryn Terrell.

* Kerry Morton defeated Gustavo.

* Queen Bee Match: Natalia Markova, Missa Kate, & Madi Wrenkowski defeated Taya Valkyrie, KiLynn King, & Jennacide. Markova then defeated her teammates in a triple threat match to win the overall bout.

Main Card

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Colby Corino defeated Caprice Coleman.

* NWA United States Tag Team Championship Battle Royal: The Fixers defeated Gold Rushhh, Miserably Faithful, The Ill Begotten, The Spectaculars, Rough and Ready, The Country Gentlemen, The Now, Hawx Aerie, La Rebelion, and The OGK.

* Matt Cardona cut a promo saying that he lost to Rolando Freeman on night one because he wasn’t 100% recovered and said he would destroy Freeman.

* Jake Dumas defeated Mercurio.

* MLW National Openweight Championship Match: Davey Richards defeated against Thrillbilly Silas.

* Barry Windham and JJ Dillon cut a promo in the ring to celebrate the NWA’s 74th anniversary.

* NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: Cyon defeated Anthony Mayweather.

* NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Pretty Empowered defeated The Hex.

* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Homicide defeated Ricky Morton.

* Nick Aldis defeated Flip Gordon.

* Missouri Tornado Tag Team Match: Kratos & Pope defeated Aron Stevens & Rodney Mack.

* EC3 fought Thom Latimer to a no-contest when the Control Your Narrative group came down and attacked Latimer.

* NWA Women’s World Championship Match: Kamille defeated Max The Impaler.

* Billy Corgan announced that NWA 75 will be back in St. Louis next year.

* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch defeated Tyrus.

A successful second Title Defense in two nights! @Kamille_brick can’t be beat! Two tough opponents and she comes out on top! A powerful and resilient Champion who needs to be recognized as one of the best in the World! It’s special to see her in the ring live!#1TimeChamp #NWA74 pic.twitter.com/37iSmkPGSR — Vinny At The Movies (@vin_moviesPW) August 29, 2022