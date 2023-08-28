wrestling / News
NWA 75 Night 2 Results: New World Champion Crowned, More
The second night of NWA 75 took place on Sunday, with a new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion crowned and more. You can see the results from the FITE PPV, which took place in St. Louis, Missouri, below (per Fightful):
Pre-Show
* Austin Idol Memorial National Title #1 Contender’s Battle Royal: Jordan Clearwater won to earn a title shot tonight.
* Natalia Markova def. Taylor Rising
* NWA United States Tag Team Championship Match: Daisy Kill & Talos def. The Country Gentlemen
Main Card
* NWA World Television Championship Match: Thom Latimer def. Chris Adonis
* NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship: Pretty Empowered def. M95
* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Colby Corino def. Jack Cartwheel
* NWA World Women’s Television Championship Match: Max The Impaler def. Ruthie Jay
* The Brothers Of Funstruction (w/Violent J) def. La Rebelion
* Kerry Morton def. Matt Cardona
* NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: Thrillbilly Silas Mason def. Jordan Clearwater
* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: Blunt Force Trauma def. Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch
* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kenzie Paige def. Kamille
* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: EC3 def. Tyrus. Tyrus must now retire as a result of the loss.
The face off between Vampiro and Violent J is cut short. #NWA75 pic.twitter.com/9aQpHcFuVj
— NWA (@nwa) August 28, 2023
Congratulations to our very own @kyliealexxa on winning the @nwa women's tag team championship alongside New South alumni @ellaenvypro!
And congratulations to the NEEEEEW NWA Women's champion, @KenziePaige_1, who ended the 813 day reign of @Kamille_brick!#NWA75 pic.twitter.com/sQHzNatYNn
— New South Pro Wrestling (@NewSouth_PW) August 28, 2023
OMG TYRUS TAPPED, NEW CHAMPION ‼️
Tyrus must now retire omg, I'm so emotional rn 💔#NWA75 pic.twitter.com/9Wiq97IKza
— s e t h (@futurafreesky) August 28, 2023
The reign of terror is over!
EC3 is the new NWA World's Heavyweight Champion.
Tyrus must now retire from wrestling. #NWA75 pic.twitter.com/Vo8ZrAVCQT
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 28, 2023
