NWA 75 Night 2 Results: New World Champion Crowned, More

The second night of NWA 75 took place on Sunday, with a new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion crowned and more. You can see the results from the FITE PPV, which took place in St. Louis, Missouri, below (per Fightful):

Pre-Show

* Austin Idol Memorial National Title #1 Contender’s Battle Royal: Jordan Clearwater won to earn a title shot tonight.

* Natalia Markova def. Taylor Rising

* NWA United States Tag Team Championship Match: Daisy Kill & Talos def. The Country Gentlemen

Main Card

* NWA World Television Championship Match: Thom Latimer def. Chris Adonis

* NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship: Pretty Empowered def. M95

* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Colby Corino def. Jack Cartwheel

* NWA World Women’s Television Championship Match: Max The Impaler def. Ruthie Jay

* The Brothers Of Funstruction (w/Violent J) def. La Rebelion

* Kerry Morton def. Matt Cardona

* NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: Thrillbilly Silas Mason def. Jordan Clearwater

* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: Blunt Force Trauma def. Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch

* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kenzie Paige def. Kamille

* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: EC3 def. Tyrus. Tyrus must now retire as a result of the loss.

