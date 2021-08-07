wrestling / News
NWA Confirms Chelsea Green For Upcoming Empowerrr PPV
The NWA has confirmed that Chelsea Green will be part of the Women’s Invitational Cup at Empowerrr, in which the winner gets a NWA Women’s title shot. The event happens August 28 at the Khorassan Ballroom at the Chase Plaza Park Hotel in St. Louis, Missouri.
They tweeted: “You’ve heard the rumors, you saw the talk w/ @MickieJames… We’re VERY excited to 100% confirm @ImChelseaGreen will be at #EMPOWERRR! Not only competing for the cup, but also a shot at the NWA Women’s Champion @ #NWA73!”
You've heard the rumors, you saw the talk w/ @MickieJames…
We're VERY excited to 100% confirm @ImChelseaGreen will be at #EMPOWERRR!
Not only competing for the cup, but also a shot at the NWA Women's Champion @ #NWA73!
➡️https://t.co/p0ZWMHVMZ6 pic.twitter.com/JR3xUMZXyM
— NWA (@nwa) August 7, 2021
Yaaaaaassss!!!!! C’mon #ChelChel you asked for the #MainEvent of @nwa #EMPowerrr you got it babe! #NWAWomensInvitational 🎉🔥🏆 https://t.co/RKbpItLkY8
— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) August 7, 2021
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) August 7, 2021
