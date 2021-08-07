NWA Confirms Chelsea Green For Upcoming Empowerrr PPV

The NWA has confirmed that Chelsea Green will be part of the Women’s Invitational Cup at Empowerrr, in which the winner gets a NWA Women’s title shot. The event happens August 28 at the Khorassan Ballroom at the Chase Plaza Park Hotel in St. Louis, Missouri.

They tweeted: “You’ve heard the rumors, you saw the talk w/ @MickieJames… We’re VERY excited to 100% confirm @ImChelseaGreen will be at #EMPOWERRR! Not only competing for the cup, but also a shot at the NWA Women’s Champion @ #NWA73!”