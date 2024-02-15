wrestling / News
NWA Announces Launch Of NWA Chicago Affiliate Promotion
February 15, 2024 | Posted by
The NWA has announced a new affiliate promotion in NWA Chicago. The company announced that NWA Chicago will run shows starting on March 8th at Studio One in Highland Park, Illinois. You can get tickets for the show here.
The ticket page reads:
“A very special moment in history is happening for the Nwa , as we are excited to announce our new territory based out of the Chicago area!”
PWInsider reports that this territory is part of Billy Corgan’s plan to establish different territories for the company and that Corgan and Bryan Idol will be the point people involved. NWA Chicago will feature both NWA regulars and local talent.
