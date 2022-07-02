NWA Star Mercurio Tracks Down, Apprehends Man Who Stole Natalia Markova’s Purse

NWA stars Bryan Idol (aka Mercurio) and Natalia Markova tracked down a man who stole Makorva’s purse following a flight into Tampa, Florida. PWInsider reports that Idol and Makorva found and apprehended the man at a Wal-Mart in Pinellas Park, Florida after Markova realized her purse had been stolen upon landing in Tampa, having flown home from the recent NWA tapings.

According to the report, Markova realized her purse was missing after they exited their flight, and checked to make sure that it wasn’t accidentally left on the plane. They realized at that point that it was stolen and Idol asked Markova if she had AirPods in the purse. Markova said she did and they used the Find My app to track the purse to the Wal-Mart which is 40 minutes away from the airport.

The two entered the Wal-Mart and Markova quickly received a fraud warning on her phone notifying her that someone was trying to buy a $700 TV. Idol checked the register area and saw a man who he recognized fromo their flight. Upon being confronted, the man tried to run away, leaving the credit card at the register. PWINsider has security footage that showed Idol chasing the man down and tacking him in the store.

Police then arrived after receiving a call about a fight. The police report notes that Idol, Markova and the man with the card were spoken to and the man was put under arrest. Idol told the officer that as long as all the items were returned, Markova would not press charges. The man said the purse was turned into the American Airlines information desk at the airport and confessed to taking $600, the credit cards and the AirPods. He returned the items and Markova later got her purse back from the airport. The police report said that the man apologized “and knew it was wrong” and was released because no active warrants for him were found and Markova didn’t press charges. The matter is considered closed.

The NWA posted the video as you can see below. Markova has started a GoFundMe so she can surprise Idol by fixing his van, which needs “a new engine and a bit of body work.”