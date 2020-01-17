wrestling / News

NWA News: Nick Aldis Appearing At ROH Free Enterprise, Main Event For Next Week’s NWA Powerrr, Note On Next NWA PPV

January 17, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Nick Aldis NWA

– The NWA has posted a new video in which NWA Champion Nick Aldis reveals that he will appear at ROH Free Enterprise in Baltimore on February 9.

PWInsider reports that the next NWA PPV after Hard Times (on January 24) will likely be in April.

– The main event for next Tuesday’s episode of Powerrr will be Aldis defending against Ricky Morton of the Rock N’ Roll Express. It will be Morton’s first shot at that belt since 1986.

