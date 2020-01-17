wrestling / News
NWA News: Nick Aldis Appearing At ROH Free Enterprise, Main Event For Next Week’s NWA Powerrr, Note On Next NWA PPV
– The NWA has posted a new video in which NWA Champion Nick Aldis reveals that he will appear at ROH Free Enterprise in Baltimore on February 9.
CALL TO ACTION from NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion @RealNickAldis. He has a message for @MartyScurll and all NWA Fans in the Baltimore, MD area!
Support the NWA on Feb 9th for FREE at @RingOfHonor Free Enterprise event. Free tickets available now – https://t.co/Cdwgm1aUsv pic.twitter.com/UCwjZBaPD3
— NWA (@nwa) January 17, 2020
– PWInsider reports that the next NWA PPV after Hard Times (on January 24) will likely be in April.
– The main event for next Tuesday’s episode of Powerrr will be Aldis defending against Ricky Morton of the Rock N’ Roll Express. It will be Morton’s first shot at that belt since 1986.
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle Discusses Vince McMahon Being Ready To Fight Him At 2006 Meeting, Jumping to TNA Instead of Staying with WWE & Going to Rehab
- Details on When AEW Renewal Deal Came About, How Much TNT Was Paying For Production
- Booker T Says Tessa Blanchard’s Impact World Title Win Is the Worst Idea in Wrestling History
- Rey Fenix in Visible Pain and Struggles to Leave Ring at Last Night’s AEW TV Taping (Spoilers, Video)