NWA News: Note on Producers for Last Set of NWA TV Tapings, Hard Times Pre-Order Open, Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup

– PWInsider reports that the producers for the last set of NWA TV tapings included Pat Kenney (aka Simon Diamond), Homicide, Crimson and Trevor Murdoch. Additionally, more details are scheduled to be revealed soon on NWA’s Circle Squared series.

– The next PPV event for the promotion, Hard Times, is now available for pre-order at FITE.TV. The event can be pre-purchased for $14.99 RIGHT HERE.

– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts at 6:05 pm EST on YouTube. You can check out the updated lineup below:

* TV Title Qualifying Match: Zicky Dice vs. Caleb Konley

* ODB vs. Thunder Rosa

* NWA Champion Nick Aldis has a special 6:05 challenge for Ricky Starks

* Tim Storm, Ricky Morton and more scheduled to appear this week.