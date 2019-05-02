NWA News: Nick Aldis Inducts Dory Funk Jr., Billy Corgan on Success of Crockett Cup Event,

– NWA released a video of NWA World champion’s Nick Aldis induction speech for Dory Funk Jr. at the Cauliflower Alley Club. You can check out that video below.

– NWA also released a video of company president Billy Corgan speaking on the success of the recent Crockett Cup event. You can check out that clip in the player below.

– Also, the NWA has announced that Allysin Kay’s first title defense as NWA women’s champion will be released soon.