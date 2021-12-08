wrestling / News
NWA Powerrr Results 12.7.21: Injury Update on Da Pope, More
NWA’s latest episode of Powerrr aired on Tuesday with an update on Da Pope and more. You can see the results of the show, which aired on FITE TV, below per Fightful:
* Colby Corino and The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) def. Victor Benjamin and OKG (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett)
.@RealMikeBennett gets caught, and @MattTaven takes flight! #NWAPowerrr
* Strictly Business cut a promo on their respective NWA Hard Times 2 matches.
* Jax Dane cuts a promo on Mims.
* Thom Latimer def. Miguel Robles
* Jennacide def. Paola Blaze
* The Hex, Homicide and La Rebellion all cut promos
* Tyrus cuts a promo. Cyon comes out and says he is the son of a former NWA Champion.
* Nick Aldis and Doug Williams reform British Invasion.
The NWA is under invasion…a British Invasion!
We just witnessed the reunion of @RealNickAldis and @DougWilliamsUK!!!
Watch #NWAPowerrr NOW on @FiteTV
* Jax Dane def. Mims
* JTG & Dirty Dango interrupt Hawx Aerie
.@DirtyDangoCurty and @Jtg1284 are ready to take over the tag team division in NWA! #NWAPowerrr
* Aron Stevens interrupts a promo by Trevor Murdoch
"Last time I checked, this belt meant honor and respect!"@TheRealTMurdoch addresses the actions of @TheMattCardona at #HardTimes2 before being oddly interrupted!
Watch #NWAPowerrr NOW on @FiteTV
* British Invasion (Nick Aldis & Doug Williams) def. Hawx Aerie (PJ & Luke Hawx)
* NWA confirms Da Pope suffered a concussion.
