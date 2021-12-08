NWA Powerrr Results 12.7.21: Injury Update on Da Pope, More

NWA’s latest episode of Powerrr aired on Tuesday with an update on Da Pope and more. You can see the results of the show, which aired on FITE TV, below per Fightful:

* Colby Corino and The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) def. Victor Benjamin and OKG (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett)

* Strictly Business cut a promo on their respective NWA Hard Times 2 matches.

* Jax Dane cuts a promo on Mims.

* Thom Latimer def. Miguel Robles

* Jennacide def. Paola Blaze

* The Hex, Homicide and La Rebellion all cut promos

* Tyrus cuts a promo. Cyon comes out and says he is the son of a former NWA Champion.

* Nick Aldis and Doug Williams reform British Invasion.

* Jax Dane def. Mims

* JTG & Dirty Dango interrupt Hawx Aerie

* Aron Stevens interrupts a promo by Trevor Murdoch

* British Invasion (Nick Aldis & Doug Williams) def. Hawx Aerie (PJ & Luke Hawx)

* NWA confirms Da Pope suffered a concussion.