NWA Announces Reka Tehaka Signed To Exclusive Contract

The NWA has announced its latest exclusive signing in Reka Tehaka. The promotion announced on Friday that Tehaka has signed an exclusive deal with the promotion, joining the likes of Natalia Markova, Blunt Force Trauma, Aron Stevens, Bryan Idol and more.

The full announcement reads:

NWA Signs Reka Tehaka to Exclusive Contract

Reka Tehaka Joins Growing List of Names to Sign National Wrestling Alliance Contracts

The National Wrestling Alliance has signed Reka Tehaka. The Samoan-born star is the latest talent to come under exclusive contract with the legendary promotion.

Standing nearly six-feet-tall, Tehaka debuted in 2019. The Nightmare Factory alumna has made appearances for All Elite Wrestling, Women of Wrestling and more, joining in the NWA early in 2024.

“With her size and strength, Reka Tehaka has all the tools to become a true standout in the National Wrestling Alliance,” says NWA Chief Operating Officer Joe Galli.

“The NWA’s unparalleled women’s division is universally known for stealing the show,” Galli continues, “NWA ensures that opportunity by prominently featuring these incredible female athletes each Tuesday on NWA Powerrr and allowing these superstars to headline many NWA Signature Live Events.”

During her to-date brief NWA tenure, Tehaka and “La Princesa” Tiffany Nieves challenged The King Bees for the NWA Women’s tag titles. Thus far they’ve been unsuccessful against reigning champs Danni Bee and Charity King, who also recently signed with NWA.

Over the last several weeks, the National Wrestling Alliance has signed multiple champions and other top stars to long-term agreements. The flurry of signings comes as the company moves toward NWA 76, the annual celebration of the promotion’s founding in 1948.

The contracts not only guarantee each an ongoing home every Tuesday on NWA Powerrr, the company’s flagship program streaming on The CW. They better their chances of making it to the NWA’s anniversary spectacular, scheduled for Philadelphia’s iconic 2300 Arena on August 31.

All NWA titles are expected to be defended at NWA 76, the company’s biggest Signature Live Event of the year. Tickets are on sale now.